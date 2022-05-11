Boy in extremely critical condition after he was found in Phoenix backyard pool, fire officials say

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Boy in extremely critical condition after he was found in Phoenix backyard pool, fire officials say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 4:18PM
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Boy in extremely critical condition after he was found in Phoenix backyard pool, fire officials say

A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was found in a backyard pool, according to Phoenix Fire officials on May 11.

PHOENIX - Officials with Phoenix Fire say a three-year-old was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was found face down in a backyard pool in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

The incident reportedly took place in an area near 46th Street and Thunderbird Road. Fire crews were called to the scene at around 3:11 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

"Family members were doing CPR when firefighters arrived, and crews continued advanced life support measures throughout ambulance transport," fire officials said.

The scene has been turned over to Phoenix Police, according to fire officials.

Other Top Arizona Stories

(Click here for interactive map)