Boy in extremely critical condition after he was found in Phoenix backyard pool, fire officials say

Officials with Phoenix Fire say a three-year-old was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was found face down in a backyard pool in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

The incident reportedly took place in an area near 46th Street and Thunderbird Road. Fire crews were called to the scene at around 3:11 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

"Family members were doing CPR when firefighters arrived, and crews continued advanced life support measures throughout ambulance transport," fire officials said.

The scene has been turned over to Phoenix Police, according to fire officials.

