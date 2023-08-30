Boy rushed to the hospital after being shot in Mesa, PD says

A young boy was shot in Mesa and has been rushed to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The department got a 911 call for reports of a shooting near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway. That's where they found a boy who had been shot – police say he was talking to them when they got to the scene.

The boy's condition isn't yet known.

"We are working to determine what occurred. Looks like he was walking down the street, heard a pop, and realized he had been shot. Officers are investigating to determine what happened," Mesa Police said.

There's no suspect information.

No more information is available.

Map of where the shooting happened:



