Boy stabbed, struck with baseball bat walking home from school

A 15-year-old boy from Uniondale was in serious condition after he was stabbed and hit in the head with a baseball bat.

The boy was confronted by a group of males after leaving Uniondale High school at about 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. He was assaulted at the corner of Walnut Street and Leslie Lane, according to cops.

Police brought the boy to a local hospital where he remained in serious but stable condition.

The Nassau County Police Gang Investigation Squad is asking anyone with information about the assault to contact them at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

No other details were immediately available.