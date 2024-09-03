Brawl breaks out at Casa Grande high school football game: 'We will learn from this'

The Brief A brawl broke out at a high school football game between the Casa Grande High Cougars and Tempe’s Corona Del Sol High School. The district's superintendent says the fight was among its own fans, and police say it had to do with personal matters. Casa Grande Union High School District Superintendent Jeff Lavender wants the community to understand changes will be made and that the school's team is worth watching and cheering on.



Fights, chaos, and finishing a high school football game with empty stands – that’s what happened at a Casa Grande school on Friday, Aug. 30.

Scuffles forced police to remove fans from the first football game of the season, and the superintendent is speaking out.

Police paperwork says both an officer and child seemingly got hit in the crossfire of a brawl. The fight forced officers to kick fans out for the safety of everyone involved.

A 34-year-old woman and a 15-year-old ended up in handcuffs.

The superintendent is stressing this event should not define a community, the high school and its team.

The Casa Grande High Cougars ultimately defeated Tempe’s Corona Del Sol High School in a stunning upset, but the victory wasn’t sweet.

"There was no celebrating Friday night," Casa Grande Union High School District Superintendent Jeff Lavender said.

That’s because he says what happened off the field remains in the spotlight.

It was a fight that police reports say was sparked by personal feuds.

"These were Casa Grande residents that got involved in it. Parents of some of our players. This was not about the opponents, this was about our own fans and beef between our fans," Lavender said.

The scuffle in the stands started an apparent ripple effect. Police paperwork mentions a series of chaotic episodes.

A woman with bloodshot eyes seemingly intoxicated. Pulled hair. An officer with a busted lip. A one-year-old child who was reportedly hit twice in the face.

"It was almost like ping pong. A situation here became a situation here, then became a situation here," Lavender said.

That’s when Casa Grande Police decided the players could stay to finish the game, but for the safety of everyone, fans needed to go.

The team pulled off a 52 to 44 win, but played in front of empty seats.

"I was heartbroken," Lavender said. He says the incident is sparking reflection.

"We had security measures in place, but they were not enough. What could we have done differently?" he said. "The setting of expectations, making sure that parents, our guests, understand that your behavior can impact this football team."

As they move forward, he has this message for the community:

"We will learn from this, we will get better, and come see our football team play. Let them be the story, not what happened Friday night," he said.

Lavender stressed the team is full of great honor-roll athletes, alongside dedicated coaches. He is encouraging everyone to come down, support, and cheer on the team.

The school is also hosting a community forum next Tuesday, Sept. 10, to discuss next steps.