Anti-Semitic sign found outside Mesa school
Police are investigating after an anti-Semitic sign was posted outside Skyline High School.
Police arrest Chaparral High School student for having gun on campus
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Scottsdale student who brought a gun to his school's campus.
Goodyear PD: Desert Edge High School student arrested for having explosive devices
Goodyear Police Department are investigating after a Desert Edge High School student brought and planned to detonate an explosive device on campus.
Tempe Union High School District unveils new program to fight opioid abuse
The opioid crisis is a major worry around the country, and a dangerous dependency on the drug can start early, during high school, especially among young athletes recovering from injuries. Now, the Tempe Union High School District has a program to fight back against opioid abuse, using a team-oriented approach. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Buckeye school students sent to hospital following bus crash near Needles
The California Highway Patrol says a bus carrying dozens of students has been involved in a crash with a big rig near the Arizona border, trapping the bus driver and injuring a handful of youngsters. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.
Phoenix high school students get free phones from Sprint
More than 100,000 high school students across the country are getting new phones for free. It's all part of a new program from the cell phone company Sprint and thousands of those students are right here in the valley. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.
Teenager becomes first female quarterback to throw for a touchdown for a Florida high school
A female high school student in Florida made history Thursday, as she became the first female quarterback to throw for a touchdown.
Saguaro High School Robotics club successfully petitioned school board to make it a class
Students in Saguaro High School's robotic club challenged the superintendent and school board successfully. Now, the robotics club is offered as a class that's a part of the curriculum this school year at three other high school's in the district.
Back to school? How to tame those jitters
Back to school? How to tame those jitters. Fox 10's Ty Brennan interviews Dr. Anna Shier.
Steve Belles replaced as Hamilton High School football coach
Steve Belles is no longer the head football coach at Hamilton High School, according to Chandler Unified School District officials. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Arcadia HS administration error causes three tennis stars to miss state tournament
Three tennis stars from Aracadia High School are left out of this year's state tournament after the staff missed the deadline to register for the tournament with AIA. Fox 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
Two horned owls nested at valley HS, live cam set up for the world to watch
Two horned owls have nested at a valley high school, and they set up a live cam for the world to wait and watch. Fox 10's Liz Kotalik reports.
High school robotics team heads to super regionals
For the Wolves' Robotics Team at Estrella Foothills High School, science isn't just a class, it's life. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Parents voice their concerns over Trump parody video
It was a video that landed a pair of Boulder Creek High School administrators in hot water. Both the principal and assistant principal were caught on camera, mocking President Donald Trump. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
Miraculous recovery: Teen defies the odds
A valley teen is beating the odds following a dirt bike accident that nearly claimed his life. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.
School asks student to remove "Black Lives Matter" shirt
School picture day turned out to be a big disappointment for a Buckeye Union High School student. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Community leaders urge teens to finish high school
School is back in session, but this year, thousands of teens won't be returning to the classroom. The high school graduation rate in Arizona is just 76 percent, but the city of Phoenix and community leaders are working to change that.