Tempe Union High School District unveils new program to fight opioid abuse

The opioid crisis is a major worry around the country, and a dangerous dependency on the drug can start early, during high school, especially among young athletes recovering from injuries. Now, the Tempe Union High School District has a program to fight back against opioid abuse, using a team-oriented approach. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

Phoenix high school students get free phones from Sprint

More than 100,000 high school students across the country are getting new phones for free. It's all part of a new program from the cell phone company Sprint and thousands of those students are right here in the valley. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.

Parents voice their concerns over Trump parody video

It was a video that landed a pair of Boulder Creek High School administrators in hot water. Both the principal and assistant principal were caught on camera, mocking President Donald Trump. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

Community leaders urge teens to finish high school

School is back in session, but this year, thousands of teens won't be returning to the classroom. The high school graduation rate in Arizona is just 76 percent, but the city of Phoenix and community leaders are working to change that.