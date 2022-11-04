Sibling rivalry: Brothers face off in Brophy vs. Chaparral football game

An otherwise normal high school football game took on some extra meaning for one Phoenix area family, as two brothers face each other on the gridiron, in opposing teams.

"I'm primarily watching my two boys play against each other," said David Almaraz.

Almaraz's older boy, Jude, is a wide receiver for Brophy Prep, while Jude's younger brother, Joaquin, is a linebacker for Chaparral.

For both brothers, football runs deep, having played the game since childhood.

"Ever since, it's been all football, football, football," said Joaquin.

"When we were younger and playing together, all we did was play on the same team," said Jude.

That changed when Jude and Joaquin went to different high schools. Nevertheless, they are making family memories

"This is the memory that we’re going to keep bringing up with our kids, and tell our grandkids this story," said Jude.

"It’s a once in a lifetime experience, and I’m soaking it all up," said Almaraz. "You couldn't be looking at a more proud dad. Couldn't be more happy."

