Xavier Prep Athletic Director inducted into national hall of fame amid decades-long career

Winning a high school state title can be difficult, but for one Valley coach, she has led her golf team at Xavier College Preparatory High School to 37 state titles.

"Everybody here calls me ‘Sista,’" Sister Lynn Winsor said.

Sister Lynn is a living legend. The nun who graduated from Xavier College Preparatory returned to teach physical education and coach golf in 1974 for her alma mater.

In 1977, she was named the athletic director.

"Next year will be the big 5-0," Sister Lynn said. "Long time, but I love my job."

Sister Lynn, who has her own bobble head, was recently inducted into The National High School Hall of Fame.

"There's so many great coaches in this country," said Sister Lynn. "Every state has probably 10, 20, 30-thousand coaches. For me to be selected, I just couldn't believe it."

Under Sister Lynn's guidance, Xavier team’s accomplishments are endless: about 150 state championships, 37 state championships for the golf team alone, and nine young women have gone on to play for the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

"We haven't lost a match this year," Sister Lynn said. "I think we're up to something like 500 matches without a loss."

The nun who has built a winning culture, however, has never been focused on the win column.

"It’s not whether we win, it’s to have the kids involved that’s been my philosophy since day one," Sister Lynn said. "I love winning, don't get me wrong, but you really want the kids to have a good time and make friends."

Sister Lynn started coaching right around when Title Nine became law in 1972. She believes participation in any team sport helps girls become more confident.

"We want our girls to come out of a sports season happy, maybe having learned the sport, and feeling that they are worth something," Sister Lynn said.

The 80-year-old is humble and grateful and while she has transitioned from head golf coach to assistant golf coach this season, she is not ready to retire.

"How can you not succeed when you have great people around you?," Sister Lynn said. "I’m very fortunate, God is good!"