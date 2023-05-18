Mesa high school bands together to fulfill dream of teen in hospice care

A school in the East Valley a special tribute for a teen who is in hospice care.

16-year-old Ian Bickerstaff is nonverbal. He has gone through 4 heart surgeries and dialysis, and was diagnosed with a rare disorder called HLH.

According to Boston-based Dana-Ferber Cancer Institute, HLH, also known by its full name as Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis, is a rare and potentially fatal condition, where certain white blood cells build up in the body and damage various organs.

Ian's dream was to be a high school football player, and despite the weather on May 18, he was able to do just that.

"We see a community that came together to support a family, to support a young man whose dream is to play high school football," said Mountain View High School principal Mike Oliver. "Tonight, he becomes a high school football player. He is going to live out that dream, and there is an entire community that is going to rally behind him."

Ian's mother, Jennifer, says her son is a warrior, having faced his medical issues head-on.

"The fact that he is still here is amazing," said Jennifer.

Students cheered as Ian made his grand entrance to the field, and in a moment where time seemed to stop, Ian pushed into the endzone for a touchdown.

"I thought it was magical," said Ian's brother, Hunter Bickerstaff. "It was amazing."

"It was amazing to see a school do that for our son," said Jennifer. "He’s an amazing kid, and it’s a true miracle that he’s even here. He might be on hospice, but he’s not planning on going anywhere"

The team will also be retiring Bickerstaff's jersey number.