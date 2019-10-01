Bride, groom accused of assaulting police officers in Prescott

A Northern Arizona couple was arrested on their wedding day after police say they assaulted officers in Prescott.

According to the Prescott Police Department, officers responded to a business on September 28 for reports of a woman in a wedding dress assaulting someone.

When officers arrived at the scene, 30-year-old Ashley Jordan, who was wearing a wedding dress, was arguing with a group of people.

Police say her new husband, 32-year-old Eric Cordova, began fighting with officers and during this struggle, Jordan and two other men, identified as 25-year-old Amos Puckett and 31-year-old Dustin Trout, started attacking officers.

Police were able to gain control of the situation once more officers arrived.

All four suspects were taken into custody and two officers suffered minor injuries.