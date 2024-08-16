Broadway Curve Improvement Project: New collector-distributor road will soon open

article

Drivers on the I-10 will soon have an easier time getting around in the Broadway Curve area, as ADOT officials say a new westbound collector-distributor road will open on Monday, August 19.

According to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project website, the collector-distributor roads, or CD roads, "collect traffic from the Interstate 10 mainline, State Route 143 and US 60 and distribute it to crossroads or other highways."

"They separate through-traffic from local traffic entering and exiting I-10 through the Broadway Curve area. This will reduce the need for vehicles to weave between lanes and help keep traffic flowing on I-10," a portion of the website reads.

Per the website, there will be one CD road in each direction.

"The westbound CD road is located along westbound I-10 from Baseline Road to 40th Street and is generally three lanes. The eastbound CD road runs along eastbound I-10 from 48th Street to Baseline Road and is generally two lanes," the website states. "Overhead signage will help drivers find the correct entrances and exits to get to their destination."

On their website, ADOT officials note that the terms "collector-distributor roads" or "CD roads" will not appear on signage, as drivers will be directed to the correct lane, based on where they are headed to.

To complete the project, there will be some road closures along the Broadway Curve, and that's just one of the big freeway closures this weekend.





