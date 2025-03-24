Brother of slain AZ attorney in court; 1 dead in Mesa mobile home fire | Morning News Brief

From a mobile home fire in the far East Valley that turned deadly to a shooting that happened overnight in Phoenix, here's a look at your top stories this morning.
PHOENIX - Man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Phoenix appears in court; 23andMe files for bankruptcy; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Monday, March 24, 2025.
1. Brother of slain Phoenix area attorney appears in court
Featured
Prominent Phoenix attorney James "Artie" Eaves was allegedly shot outside his home by his brother Christopher Eaves who faces first degree murder charges.
2. Father, kids killed in head-on crash
Featured
A father and his two kids were killed in a Yavapai County head-on crash on Saturday, March 22, the sheriff's office said.
3. Deadly mobile home fire in the far East Valley
Featured
The fire, according to Rural Metro Fire officials, happened at a mobile home in the area of Main Street and Ellsworth.
4. 23andMe files for bankruptcy
Featured
23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to help the genetic testing company facilitate a sale amid years of financial issues.
5. Girl with viral ‘glamor mug shot’ arrested again
Featured
For the second time in just a matter of weeks, a University of Georgia sophomore has a new mug shot.
Your weather for today
Featured
Forecasters with NWS say record-breaking heat is possible this week for parts of the state, but a cooldown is also on the way.