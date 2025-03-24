Expand / Collapse search

Brother of slain AZ attorney in court; 1 dead in Mesa mobile home fire | Morning News Brief

Published  March 24, 2025 10:26am MST
Deadly Mesa mobile home fire | Morning Headlines Mar. 24

From a mobile home fire in the far East Valley that turned deadly to a shooting that happened overnight in Phoenix, here's a look at your top stories this morning.

PHOENIX - Man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Phoenix appears in court; 23andMe files for bankruptcy; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Monday, March 24, 2025.

1. Brother of slain Phoenix area attorney appears in court

Featured

Brother of Phoenix attorney James 'Artie' Eaves appears in court on murder charges
article

Brother of Phoenix attorney James 'Artie' Eaves appears in court on murder charges

Prominent Phoenix attorney James "Artie" Eaves was allegedly shot outside his home by his brother Christopher Eaves who faces first degree murder charges.

2. Father, kids killed in head-on crash

Featured

Father, his two kids killed in wrong-way head-on Yavapai County crash
article

Father, his two kids killed in wrong-way head-on Yavapai County crash

A father and his two kids were killed in a Yavapai County head-on crash on Saturday, March 22, the sheriff's office said.

3. Deadly mobile home fire in the far East Valley

Featured

1 dead following mobile home fire in Mesa: Rural Metro FD
article

1 dead following mobile home fire in Mesa: Rural Metro FD

The fire, according to Rural Metro Fire officials, happened at a mobile home in the area of Main Street and Ellsworth.

4. 23andMe files for bankruptcy

Featured

23andMe files for bankruptcy, CEO steps down: What customers should know
article

23andMe files for bankruptcy, CEO steps down: What customers should know

23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to help the genetic testing company facilitate a sale amid years of financial issues.

5. Girl with viral ‘glamor mug shot’ arrested again

Featured

Viral Georgia sorority girl with glamor mug shot arrested again
article

Viral Georgia sorority girl with glamor mug shot arrested again

For the second time in just a matter of weeks, a University of Georgia sophomore has a new mug shot.

Your weather for today

Featured

Arizona Weather Forecast: Record-breaking heat possible this week
article

Arizona Weather Forecast: Record-breaking heat possible this week

Forecasters with NWS say record-breaking heat is possible this week for parts of the state, but a cooldown is also on the way.

Morning BriefPhoenixNewsAlerts