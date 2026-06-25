Brothers arrested after Arizona girl's disappearance triggered Turquoise Alert

The Brief Two brothers have been arrested after a missing teenage girl sparked a Turquoise Alert in Arizona. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing after she was seen on surveillance video at an Apache Junction gas station getting into a man's car before driving away. A Turquoise Alert was issued for the girl on June 23. On June 24, the male driver was found in Globe. Hours later, the teen was found safe in Globe. She has since been reunited with her family.



Two men have been arrested in connection to the case of a missing Arizona teenager that triggered a Turquoise Alert.

The backstory:

On June 19, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a 13-year-old girl went missing after she was last seen outside a Circle K in Apache Junction. Following an argument with family members, the girl reportedly refused to get into her family’s car and walked away.

Investigators say surveillance video from the Circle K showed the girl getting into another car. The driver of that car was described as a man between the ages of 50 and 60, with brown or black eyes, and black or grey hair and beard. He was wearing a grey tank top, black shorts, and black tennis shoes. The vehicle was seen heading westbound on Superstition Boulevard.

(AZDPS)

The teen was reported missing on Tuesday night. Shortly after, investigators say the case met the criteria for an Endangered Person alert, which was then upgraded to a Turquoise Alert.

On Wednesday morning, the man seen on surveillance video driving the car was found in Globe. Hours later, the teen was found safe in Globe. She has since been reunited with her family.

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Dig deeper:

On June 25, Apache Junction police said two brothers had been arrested in connection with the teen's disappearance. They were identified as 68-year-old Patrick Sanchez Jr. and 60-year-old Manuel Sanchez.

Patrick Sanchez Jr. (MCSO)

Both suspects are accused of custodial interference, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence. Sanchez Jr. is also accused of sexual conduct with a minor, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and molestation of a child.

Map of the Circle K: