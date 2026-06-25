Brothers arrested after Arizona girl's disappearance triggered Turquoise Alert

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Yuma County, Central Phoenix
11
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Brothers arrested after Arizona girl's disappearance triggered Turquoise Alert

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Missing Persons
Updated June 25, 2026 12:13 PM MST Published June 25, 2026 12:04 PM MST

The Brief

    • Two brothers have been arrested after a missing teenage girl sparked a Turquoise Alert in Arizona.
    • The 13-year-old girl was reported missing after she was seen on surveillance video at an Apache Junction gas station getting into a man's car before driving away. A Turquoise Alert was issued for the girl on June 23.
    • On June 24, the male driver was found in Globe. Hours later, the teen was found safe in Globe. She has since been reunited with her family.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Two men have been arrested in connection to the case of a missing Arizona teenager that triggered a Turquoise Alert.

The backstory:

On June 19, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a 13-year-old girl went missing after she was last seen outside a Circle K in Apache Junction. Following an argument with family members, the girl reportedly refused to get into her family’s car and walked away.

Investigators say surveillance video from the Circle K showed the girl getting into another car. The driver of that car was described as a man between the ages of 50 and 60, with brown or black eyes, and black or grey hair and beard. He was wearing a grey tank top, black shorts, and black tennis shoes. The vehicle was seen heading westbound on Superstition Boulevard.

(AZDPS)

The teen was reported missing on Tuesday night. Shortly after, investigators say the case met the criteria for an Endangered Person alert, which was then upgraded to a Turquoise Alert. 

On Wednesday morning, the man seen on surveillance video driving the car was found in Globe. Hours later, the teen was found safe in Globe. She has since been reunited with her family. 

Related

Turquoise Alert leads to safe recovery of missing Apache Junction teenager
article

Turquoise Alert leads to safe recovery of missing Apache Junction teenager

An Apache Junction teenager who went missing Friday after a family argument was safely located in Globe following a Turquoise Alert.

Dig deeper:

On June 25, Apache Junction police said two brothers had been arrested in connection with the teen's disappearance. They were identified as 68-year-old Patrick Sanchez Jr. and 60-year-old Manuel Sanchez.

Patrick Sanchez Jr. (MCSO)

Both suspects are accused of custodial interference, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence. Sanchez Jr. is also accused of sexual conduct with a minor, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and molestation of a child.

Map of the Circle K:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Apache Junction Police Department, and FOX 10 reports on June 24, 2026.

Missing PersonsApache JunctionNews