Brothers die after ATV falls through ice on fishing trip

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
19
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Brothers die after ATV falls through ice on fishing trip

By Chris Williams
Published 
Vermont
FOX 10 Phoenix
FINLAND-ICE-FISHING-FEATURE article

A hole for ice-fishing about 20 cm wide is seen at midday on the frozen Bothnia Sea, on December 28, 2016 in Vaasa, Western Finland. / AFP / OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTH HERO, Vt. - Two brothers lost their lives after their all-terrain vehicle fell through the ice while on a fishing trip, authorities said.

Vermont State Police identified the victims as John Fleury, 71, and his brother, Wayne Fleury, 88.

Police said the two ice fishermen fell through the ice on Saturday on Lake Champlain in South Hero. First responders said their enclosed side-by-side UTV was operating on Keeler Bay when the vehicle broke through the ice.

RELATED: Cow rescued after falling through 7-inch-thick ice in Colorado

Wayne was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.  John was pulled from the water but later died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Police rescue 'lucky' dog from frozen pond in Ohio

A kayaker also assisted in the rescue efforts.

An autopsy report showed Wayne died from accidental drowning. An autopsy is still pending on John.

Meanwhile, authorities are asking people to stay off Lake Champlain while warmer-than-usual temperatures persist, which could lead to ice loss rather than ice gain.

"Ice conditions on Lake Champlain are not currently safe for recreation due to the past week’s warm weather," Christopher Herrick, Commissioner of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department told WMTW. "Do not venture onto the ice on Lake Champlain. On inland waterbodies, exercise caution: check the ice as you go, and leave vehicles on shore."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 