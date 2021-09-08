TCA: Bruce Willis to star in Tubi action film ‘Corrective Measures’

article

Today at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Tubi, the ad-supported video on demand service, announced the original movie event "Corrective Measures," starring action icon Bruce Willis.

The film, based on the Arcana Comics graphic novel of the same name, is the latest announced addition to Tubi’s growing roster of original films and television series. Over the coming year, that roster will swell to over 140 hours of all-new original material, a slate that a press release described as "being developed with a viewer-first approach around audiences’ pockets of passion."

Tubi is owned by the FOX Corporation.

Written and produced by Sean Patrick O’Reilly ("Howard Lovecraft and the Kingdom of Madness"), "Corrective Measures" peers between the bars of fictional Ubermax prison San Tiburon, "the world’s most dangerous maximum-security penitentiary." Tensions mount between the staff and inmates — among them, "the world’s most treacherous superpowered criminals" — which leads to "anarchy that engulfs the prison" and turns the order of things upside down.

Watch: "Die Hard" comes to Tubi

Willis plays "Julius ‘The Lobe’ Loeb (Willis), a super genius sitting on an untraceable fortune," the prison’s most notorious inmate. In addition to Willis, the ensemble cast also includes genre-film favorite Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), fresh off his appearance in James Gunn’s DC hit, "The Suicide Squad." Rooker appears as the prison’s corrupt warden, who’s spent years trying to pry the secret of The Lobe’s wealth from him."



Rooker and Willis appear alongside Tom Cavanagh ("The Flash"), Kat Ruston ("The 100"), Kevin Zegers ("Rebel") and Hayley Sales ("Deadpool 2").

The film is slated for release in Spring 2022.

Todd Masters of MastersFX ("Predator," "Child’s Play," "Legion") will head character and creature design — no small task for a film that prominently features "monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains, all equipped with 24-hour power inhibitors and shock-collars." Jas Boparai, Corey Large, Johnny Messner and Steven Eads serve as executive producers. Michelle O'Reilly serves as producer.

Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi, said of the project:

The film is "a project I've been wanting to see come to life from the pages of Arcana's graphic novel series for a long time," said O'Reilly, adding:

Tubi also offered a first look at the film with these images:

CORRECTIVE MEASURES: Bruce Willis in CORRECTIVE MEASURES slated for release Spring of 2022. ©2021 Fox Media LLC Cr: Daniel Delgado/FOX for TUBI

CORRECTIVE MEASURES: Michael Rooker in CORRECTIVE MEASURES slated for release Spring of 2022. ©2021 Fox Media LLC Cr: Serguei Bachlakov/FOX for TUBI Expand

Coverage of the Television Critics Association press tour continues throughout the week.

