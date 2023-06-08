Brush fire breaks out on I-17 near Sunset Point

Crews on June 8 responded to a brush fire that blocked the right lane along southbound Interstate 17 near Sunset Point.

The estimated 160-acre fire temporarily blocked the right lane of traffic at milepost 252 on Thursday, but authorities have reopened the roadway.

As of Friday evening, the so-called "Sunset Fire" is 90% contained.

The fire was human-caused, officials said.

