Brush fire breaks out on I-17 near Sunset Point
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - Crews on June 8 responded to a brush fire that blocked the right lane along southbound Interstate 17 near Sunset Point.
The estimated 160-acre fire temporarily blocked the right lane of traffic at milepost 252 on Thursday, but authorities have reopened the roadway.
As of Friday evening, the so-called "Sunset Fire" is 90% contained.
The fire was human-caused, officials said.
Area where the brush fire broke out: