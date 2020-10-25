Brush fire burning 1,000 acres near I-17 and Sunset Point

article

A brush fire has destroyed at least 1,000 acres near the Interstate 17 and Sunset Point, officials said on Oct. 25.

Little information has been released about the Trail Fire, but the Arizona Bureau of Land Management said on Twitter that it is southeast of Sunset Point and is currently active.

Fire crews are working to contain the flames on the ground and in the air.

