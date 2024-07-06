Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Brush fire causes closure along Interstate 17; human plague found in Colorado | Nightly Roundup

Published  July 6, 2024
PHOENIX - From a brush fire along Interstate 17 at Sunset Point to a confirmed case of human plague found in Colorado, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, July 6, 2024.

1. Interstate 17 reopened after a brush fire at Sunset Point

Interstate 17 reopens after car fire turned brush fire at Sunset Point
Interstate 17 reopens after car fire turned brush fire at Sunset Point

A road closure on Interstate 17 was caused by a vehicle fire turned brush fire on July 6.

2. Human plague confirmed in Colorado

Human plague case confirmed in Colorado, health officials warn
Human plague case confirmed in Colorado, health officials warn

A human case of the plague has been confirmed in Pueblo County, Colorado, about 100 miles south of Denver, with health officials urging precautions for both people and pets.

3. Circle of Hell Run challenges runners in South Mountain

Circle of Hell Run challenges trained runners in extreme heat challenge
Circle of Hell Run challenges trained runners in extreme heat challenge

Some extreme trail runners gathered for a challenging run in the heat of the day on South Mountain. The fifth annual Circle of Hell run lasts for three hours as trained, courageous tried to rack up laps for a good cause. However, running on your own in extreme is not advised.

4. Shooting leaves 1 dead in Goodyear

Shooting leaves 1 person dead, 1 person detained in Goodyear
Shooting leaves 1 person dead, 1 person detained in Goodyear

Goodyear Police found one person dead in a home after responding to a call for gunshots. They say there is not threat to the community.

5. South Carolina man killed in fireworks accident

South Carolina man said to be 'showing off' killed in fireworks accident
South Carolina man said to be ‘showing off’ killed in fireworks accident

The 41-year-old was said to be "showing off" when he put a firework on his head, according to the incident report from the South Carolina sheriff’s office.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5 PM Weather Forecast - 7/6/24

Temperatures are heating up today, especially in the Mojave Desert region.