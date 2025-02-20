Bubble Planet at Arizona Mills offers an immersive experience for all ages

The Brief A new immersive exhibit is coming to Arizona Mills: Bubble Planet. It opens on Feb. 21 and runs through spring. It features 10 rooms that are interactive and allow for learning and playing.



A new and immersive attraction is floating into the Arizona Mills in Tempe.

Bubble Planet offers a fun and educational experience for everyone, and opens Feb. 21.

What they're saying:

"It's an experience completely based on the idea of the bubble. Ten interactive rooms where you're experiencing all types of learning and play opportunities related to the bubble," explained John Zaller, Exhibition Hub executive producer.

From the deep sea, to a balloon ocean, even the world's largest bubble bath, there are various multisensory rooms to travel through with educational opportunities.

"There are tons of learning opportunities here, so we get into the idea of how these bubbles create volume, we get into the power of the sphere, we talk about all the different ways you see bubbles in the world because it's a physical principle," Zaller said.

Why you should care:

Bubble Planet created education guides for school groups and home school groups.

Combining colors, laser lights and, of course, bubbles, for a magical experience not only for the kids, but for the adults, too.

"It just brings out the child in you in a way that you didn't think was possible anymore. This is an opportunity to really escape and play for about 90 minutes," Zaller said.

What you can do:

Bubble Planet tickets here, and the pop-up will be at Arizona Mills through the spring.