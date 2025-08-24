Buckeye boy pulled from pool during family gathering in critical condition

The Brief A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool on the afternoon of Aug. 24 during a family gathering, the Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department said. He was breathing while being transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital in Avondale.



A 9-year-old boy was pulled from a pool during a family gathering on Sunday afternoon in Buckeye, the fire department said.

What we know:

It happened on Aug. 24 near Yuma and Watson roads.

"The child was found face down and unconscious in a residential pool. It is believed that approximately one minute had passed since he was last seen in the water," the Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department said. "The circumstances that led to the incident are not yet known."

The boy was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital in Avondale. He was breathing while being transported, but Buckeye Fire says he remains in critical condition.

What they're saying:

"Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue extends our thoughts to the family and reminds our community that water safety and vigilant supervision are critical in preventing these tragic emergencies," the department said.

It gave these reminders: Always designate a "water watcher" when children are swimming; keep pool gates closed and locked when not in use; ensure children know how to swim and wear life jackets if needed; never rely on flotation devices as a substitute for supervision and if a child goes missing, check the water first.