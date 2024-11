The Brief An investigation is underway following a double shooting in the Buckeye area. "There is no suspect outstanding," Buckeye Police say.



Officials with Buckeye Police say they are investigating a double shooting.

In a brief statement, investigators say the shooting happened near McDowell Road and Sienna Hills Parkway.

"There is no suspect outstanding and no danger to the community," read a portion of the statement.

Police say a department spokesperson is on their way to the scene.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.