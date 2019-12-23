Buckeye Police investigating officer-involved shooting

article

Buckeye Police investigators are looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened late Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet made by Buckeye Police officials, the shooting happened in the area of Verrado Way and Watkins, just south of Lower Buckeye.

Police have yet to say whether anyone was injured or killed.

Buckeye city officials say it is believed the suspect is linked to an incident in Goodyear a few days ago. FOX 10 is working to confirm if the suspect is the same person behind a series of barricade situations in the Valley on Monday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.