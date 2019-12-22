Goodyear Police: Wanted suspect allegedly barricaded in West Valley home yet again

Police officials in Goodyear say a person wanted by police is connected to a number of barricade incidents Sunday night and into Monday.

According to authorites, Christopher Mendoza is wanted in connection with an incident at a Walmart on December 20. The first barricade situation happened Sunday night near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

On Monday morning, Goodyear and Avondale Police were at the scene of another possible barricade situation at a home near 111th Avenue and 4th Street, where Mendoza is believed to be held up inside again. Police later determined he was no longer at the home.

Christopher Mendoza (Goodyear Police)

If anyone sees Mendoza, please call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous. Any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.