Buckeye Police: Missing sisters found safe after 3 weeks

By Fox 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Rebecca Cox (left), Rana Cox (right)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say sisters Rebecca and Rana Cox were found safe on Thursday by Gila River Police Department.

The two girls originally went missing on Thursday, September 19. Ten-year-old Rebecca Cox and her older sister, 12-year-old Rana Cox, went missing after leaving a foster home near Verrado Heritage Elementary School, according to police.

A week later, police say the young girls were safe, but actively avoiding being found. They were possibly being assisted by people they knew and trusted.

No other information was released.