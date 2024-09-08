Buckeye toddler dies after being found unresponsive inside a car, PD says

article

The Brief A four-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive inside a car. She was found at a Buckeye home on Sept. 8. Investigators say she was inside a hot car for hours before being found.



The Buckeye Police Department says a little girl, 4, who was found unresponsive inside a car has died on Sunday night.

The child was found at a home near Verrado Way and McDowell Road on Sept. 8 around 5 p.m.

Police said the family of the toddler came home after the park and realized hours later the child was still inside the car.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, but died not long after.

Authorities took a temperature reading inside the car, with the doors open, and it was 130 degrees. The reading was taken "long after" the child had been found.

