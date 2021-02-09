Bucs Super Bowl celebration: Tampa plans socially-distant boat parade Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans will be celebrating their historic Super Bowl win the best way the Bay Area knows how -- on the water.

FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell reports that a socially-distant boat parade will take place Wednesday -- much like how the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their championship win last year -- but this time, instead of the risk of the Stanley Cup falling into the Hillsborough River, the team will have the Lombardi Trophy in their possession.

A deteriorating weather forecast prompted the city to move the plans up from Friday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning boat parade (FOX / file)

They have not released official details like the specific route or time, but Kevin says he's hearing the parade will start at noon.

Four months ago, when the Lightning clinched their Stanley Cup win, the team sailed the Hillsborough River as fans watched and cheered from both sides of the river. That was followed by a limited-attendance rally inside Raymond James Stadium.

That event was also held on a Wednesday.

Last week, Disney World announced there would be no Super Bowl parade this year due to the pandemic. Instead, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were invited to head over to the theme park to celebrate.

Gronk visited on Monday, one day after the big win, and rode Thunder Mountain at Magic Kingdom and Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios. He also met Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Brady is expected to head to Disney World in the coming months, theme park officials said.