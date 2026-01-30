‘Buddy’s Magic Tree House’: How fatherhood inspired a Phoenix artist’s Grammy nod
PHOENIX - Raheem Jarbo, a former Phoenix middle school teacher known to fans as the hip-hop artist Mega Ran, is in Los Angeles this weekend vying for a Grammy Award. His album, "Buddy’s Magic Tree House," is nominated for Best Children’s Music Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.
What we know:
Jarbo, who spent years balancing his teaching career with late-night performances in local venues, said his music shifted focus after he and his wife became foster parents. The couple eventually adopted their son, Zion, who is now 4.
"He came to us at just a few months old, and when he was 2 we were able to adopt him," Jarbo said. "That's what led to a change in my music."
Raheem Jarbo
Dig deeper:
The nominated album was born out of Jarbo's desire to create more variety in the music he played at home. He began writing hip-hop songs to help his son with daily tasks like brushing teeth or learning the alphabet. The album title features his son's nickname, "Buddy."
While Jarbo is a staple of the Phoenix music scene, he said he is looking forward to the star-studded environment of the awards ceremony on Feb. 1. He hopes for a red-carpet encounter with the K-pop Demon Hunters to impress his son.
"If I can meet those girls, oh man, I would then become the coolest dad ever," Jarbo said.