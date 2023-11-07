Burglary suspect arrested after shots fired in Phoenix

Police say a burglary suspect has been arrested after shots were fired near a Phoenix business.

According to police, officers on Nov. 7 responded to a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Once at the scene, police spotted two suspects running from the business. The officers then heard gunshots, however, police say the shots weren't directed at the officers.

One of the suspects was found hiding in a car and was taken into custody. The second suspect fled the scene. No identities were released.

No further details were released.

