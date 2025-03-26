Businesses buy 1,200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from Phoenix area girl

The Brief A group of businesses in the Phoenix area bought 1,200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from a six-year-old. The cookies were, in turn, donated to St. Vincent de Paul to help those in need.



What we know:

On March 26, 1,200 boxes of cookies purchased from Isabella were donated to St. Vincent de Paul.

"Happy that they get to get the cookies 'cause they probably haven't had much food for a little while," said Isabella.

It's part of an annual initiative by a group of small businesses, including Dirck's Moving and Burns Pest Elimination.

What they're saying:

"It just kind of has blown up to this, where we're buying 1,200 boxes of cookies and we needed a place to donate them," said David Burns, President and CEO of Burns Pest Elimination. "St. Vincent de Paul has become our partner in it, and it's a great cause. Great opportunity for small businesses to give back to the community, and that's what we do."

Dig deeper:

Each year, the group picks a girl scout to buy cookies from, and for 2025, Isabella was chosen.

"We really surprised them 'cause they're trying to save up for trips and events, so now all of a sudden, this little girl sells 1,200 boxes of cookies. It beats standing in front of Walmart," Burns said.

Isabella now gets to go on three girl scout camp trips, and families at St. Vincent de Paul get to enjoy the cookies. Ehile she's certainly excited about the camp, Isabella says she's just happy to be giving back.

"It feels good to help the homeless give the cookies," Isabella said.