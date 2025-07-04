Expand / Collapse search

Caitlyn Jenner's manager killed in ATV crash; lightning destroys Valley home l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 4, 2025 10:01am MST
The Morning News Brief on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

From an ATV crash that killed the close friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner to a Valley home that was struck by lightning during a monsoon storm, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 4.

1. Rest in peace

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's friend and manager, dead at 29
Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's friend and manager, dead at 29

Sophia Hutchins died in an ATV accident near Caitlyn Jenner's home in Malibu, California.

2. Man dies in parking lot of town hall

Man dies by suicide in parking lot of Jerome Town Hall, police say
Man dies by suicide in parking lot of Jerome Town Hall, police say

An incident at Jerome's Town Hall ended in a 65-year-old man taking his own life, the police department said on July 3. Help is available – call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

3. Monsoon lightning strikes home

Tragedy strikes: Lightning destroys Maricopa County home
Tragedy strikes: Lightning destroys Maricopa County home

A Maricopa County home was destroyed by a lightning strike during a monsoon storm on the night of July 2, near 122nd and Southern Avenues. This is the second home in the immediate neighborhood to be lost to fire in the past two years.

4. Ex-world champion boxer arrested

Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested by ICE, accused of cartel ties
Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested by ICE, accused of cartel ties

Julio César Chávez Jr., the famed Mexican boxer who fought against Jake Paul Saturday in a highly publicized match, has been arrested by ICE.

5. Happy Independence Day!

What's open and closed on July 4th?
What's open and closed on July 4th?

From Costco and Trader Joe’s to post offices and banks, here’s what’s open and closed on the Fourth of July 2025.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warm, dry conditions on 4th of July in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Warm, dry conditions on 4th of July in Phoenix

Happy Friday and happy Fourth of July! Today will be warm in the Valley, but conditions tonight will be ideal for fireworks.

