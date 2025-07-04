Caitlyn Jenner's manager killed in ATV crash; lightning destroys Valley home l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From an ATV crash that killed the close friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner to a Valley home that was struck by lightning during a monsoon storm, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 4.
1. Rest in peace
Sophia Hutchins died in an ATV accident near Caitlyn Jenner's home in Malibu, California.
2. Man dies in parking lot of town hall
An incident at Jerome's Town Hall ended in a 65-year-old man taking his own life, the police department said on July 3. Help is available – call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
3. Monsoon lightning strikes home
A Maricopa County home was destroyed by a lightning strike during a monsoon storm on the night of July 2, near 122nd and Southern Avenues. This is the second home in the immediate neighborhood to be lost to fire in the past two years.
4. Ex-world champion boxer arrested
Julio César Chávez Jr., the famed Mexican boxer who fought against Jake Paul Saturday in a highly publicized match, has been arrested by ICE.
5. Happy Independence Day!
From Costco and Trader Joe’s to post offices and banks, here’s what’s open and closed on the Fourth of July 2025.
Today's weather
Happy Friday and happy Fourth of July! Today will be warm in the Valley, but conditions tonight will be ideal for fireworks.