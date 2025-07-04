Caitlyn Jenner's manager killed in ATV crash; lightning destroys Valley home l Morning News Brief

article

From an ATV crash that killed the close friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner to a Valley home that was struck by lightning during a monsoon storm, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 4.

1. Rest in peace

2. Man dies in parking lot of town hall

3. Monsoon lightning strikes home

4. Ex-world champion boxer arrested

5. Happy Independence Day!

Today's weather