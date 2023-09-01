Cal and Stanford headed to ACC, ESPN reports

Cal and Stanford are reportedly headed to the Atlantic Coast Conference after ACC presidents and chancellors voted to add the two schools Friday morning, ESPN is reporting.

The addition of Cal and Stanford – as well as Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Tex., which was also added to the ACC on Friday – will bring the conference to 17 football teams and the new additions will start in 2024.

The move comes after UCLA and USC left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in June, essentially marking the beginning of the end for the Pac-12 conference.

The University of Oregon and the University of Washington also left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten nearly a month later in August.

The Big Ten conference features many heavy hitters in college football, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Atlantic Coast Conference features teams such as the UNC Tar Heels, Florida State Seminoles, Louisville Cardinals, Syracuse Orange, Clemson Tigers and others.

A coach with the Cal football team told KTVU's Bailey O'Carroll that the team is excited and doesn't foresee travel being an issue. The coaches are telling the players, this is what travel looks like in the pros.

