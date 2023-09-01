Cal and Stanford headed to ACC, ESPN reports

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 8:15 AM MST, Mohave County
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Cal and Stanford headed to ACC, ESPN reports

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 7:53AM
NCAA
KTVU FOX 2

Cal and Stanford headed to ACC, ESPN reports

Cal and Stanford are reportedly headed to the Atlantic Coast Conference after ACC presidents and chancellors voted to add the two schools Friday morning, ESPN is reporting. The addition of Cal and Stanford – as well as Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Tex., which was also added to the ACC on Friday – will bring the conference to 17 football teams and the new additions will start in 2024.

BERKELEY, Calif. - Cal and Stanford are reportedly headed to the Atlantic Coast Conference after ACC presidents and chancellors voted to add the two schools Friday morning, ESPN is reporting. 

The addition of Cal and Stanford – as well as Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Tex., which was also added to the ACC on Friday – will bring the conference to 17 football teams and the new additions will start in 2024. 

The move comes after UCLA and USC left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in June, essentially marking the beginning of the end for the Pac-12 conference.

The University of Oregon and the University of Washington also left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten nearly a month later in August.

The Big Ten conference features many heavy hitters in college football, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions. 

The Atlantic Coast Conference features teams such as the UNC Tar Heels, Florida State Seminoles, Louisville Cardinals, Syracuse Orange, Clemson Tigers and others. 

A coach with the Cal football team told KTVU's Bailey O'Carroll that the team is excited and doesn't foresee travel being an issue. The coaches are telling the players, this is what travel looks like in the pros. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Featured

UCLA, USC departing Pac-12 for Big Ten
article

UCLA, USC departing Pac-12 for Big Ten

In a major shakeup for college sports, it appears the Pac-12 Conference will once again become the Pac-10 after the departure of two major California schools.