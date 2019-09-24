California Amber Alert canceled after 2 bodies found

article

California authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy they said was abducted by his father.

Authorities did not explain the cancellation that occurred Monday after two bodies were found near a remote campground.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office did not identify the bodies or provide further details but confirmed they were linked to the Amber Alert issued over the weekend.

The alert sought the public's help in finding the child, John Weir, and his father, 32-year-old Steven Weir, who were last seen Friday night in Merced.

Authorities said Steven Weir was armed and dangerous and driving a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra.