Several arrests made in killing of California police officer

Several arrests were made in connection with the fatal shooting of an Oakland police officer who was responding to a report of a burglary at a cannabis business last week.

The Oakland Police Department announced an unspecified number of arrests tied to the slaying of 36-year-old Officer Tuan Le, including one suspect who police said was captured in the last 10 hours.

Authorities did not specify what charges the suspects face for their alleged roles.

On Saturday, sources confirmed with KTVU that at least two suspects were arrested in the burglary that preceded the death of Le. Authorities have not confirmed whether those suspects were tied to the actual homicide.

"This is just the beginning of a lengthy legal process; we are hopeful that it will start the healing for Officer Le's grieving family and our entire OPD family," the police department said in a statement.

Le was killed last Friday while intercepting a burglary in progress at a cannabis business at 5th and Embarcadero. Interim Police Chief Darren Allison said Lee was working undercover and driving in an unmarked vehicle when he was fatally struck by one of the fleeing suspects.

Le graduated from Oakland Police’s 183rd Academy in 2019 and for the last two years served on the robbery detail.

Oakland native Keisha Henderson spoke fondly of the officer she had built a relationship with when she flagged him down one day a few years back.

"He treated everybody with a lot of respect," said Henderson, who new Le when he patrolled her West Oakland neighborhood as a community engagement officer.

"There was an issue at my home, and he looked out for my house." Henderson recalled. "He requested more frequent patrols for our neighborhood, even though resources were very slim at the time."