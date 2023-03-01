California snow: Newsom declares state of emergency for 13 counties, including LA and San Bernardino

As California continues to deal with the wrath of the winter storms, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for more than a dozen counties.

On Wednesday, the declaration was announced for 13 counties in hopes of pushing the pace of disaster response and relief. Two of the counties, Los Angeles and San Bernardino, were included in the Governor's list.

In addition, the California Guard has been activated to help with emergency response efforts and give mutual aid.

Below is a list of the counties under Newsom's state of emergency:

Amador

Kern

Los Angeles

Madera

Mariposa

Mono

Nevada

San Bernardino

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Sierra

Sonoma

Tulare

The state of emergency declaration comes as San Bernardino County residents have been trapped in their homes and vacation rentals during the winter storms. Some have been stuck for as long as an entire week, prompting officials in San Bernardino County to declare a local state of emergency earlier in the week.

A 24/7 non-emergency hotline is available for those in need of medication or food deliveries in San Bernardino County. Those looking to use the option can call 909-387-3911.

As for those looking to go through the Kern County area, the 5 Freeway at the Grapevine reopened Wednesday night after shutting down for at least the third time in a week due to dangerous driving conditions.

In Los Angeles County, residents saw light snow across the area. The National Weather Service warned residents in the area should brace for dangerous winds.

"The snow and small hail are getting all the excitement, but significant and damaging winds are either occurring now or will develop this evening," NWS Los Angeles wrote on Twitter. "Watch for downed trees and power lines" and "prepare for power outages," they said.

