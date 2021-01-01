‘Call me Kat’: Mayim Bialik to return to TV screen in FOX comedy series

If you were nearly 40 years old and still single, would you spend your entire life savings to open a cat café?

Well, that’s what happens in FOX’s newest comedy "Call Me Kat," starring Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik.

After a long supporting role on the hit show, "The Big Bang Theory," Bialik returns to the TV screen starring as a woman who struggles every day against society to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life.

Based on the BBC U.K. original series "Miranda," "‘Call Me Kat’ is a new show about a 39-year-old single woman who leaves her job to open a cat café," Bialik said. "We are breaking down the fourth wall to create some intimacy with the audience."

While Kat’s mother, Sheila, views her daughter’s single status as her own personal failure, Kat remains determined to chart her own course to happiness.

Working alongside Kat at the café are Randi, a confident millennial and self-proclaimed "non" cat person; and Phil, who recently broke up with his longtime partner.

"You follow her adventures in the cat café with the people who work there," Bialik continued.

But plans changes, when Kat’s former crush and good friend, Max, returns to town.

"Max and Cat have some history," said Cheyenne Jackson, who portrays Max in the show. "Cat is a woman who doesn’t have everything but is happy."

Will her single-forever plans veer off-course?

Check out the series premiere of "Call me Kat" on Sunday at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX.