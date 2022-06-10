Canada's 'OPEC of maple syrup' records record harvest of 211.3 million pounds

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

Canada's 'OPEC of maple syrup' records record harvest of 211.3 million pounds

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Ukraine refugee crisis: Bombings, food shortages hit Ukrainian neighborhoods, churches offer help

Russia's assault on Ukrainian cities continued, including Russia's disputed claim to have taken control of its first major city, Kherson, and a strike on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, that led one official to call Kharkiv "the Stalingrad of the 21st century." Slavic Gospel Association is providing help to local churches that are aiding Ukrainians in the war zone.

LOS ANGELES - The world may be facing shortages of most products due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a war in Europe, but there’s one commodity that is overflowing: Maple syrup. 

The world’s largest supplier of maple syrup recorded a record harvest of the sweet gooey goodness thanks to promising weather conditions, Quebec syrup producers reported. 

211.3 million pounds of syrup was harvested this spring in the French-speaking Canadian province, according to the region’s agri-food consultant Groupe Ageco.

This years harvest tops a previous record set in 2020 of 175 million pounds. 

"We benefited from excellent weather conditions this spring," Luc Goulet, president of the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, said Friday in the statement.

Pancake Breakfast

FILE - Woman puts maple syrup on her pancakes.

Producers say they were aided by cool spring temperatures which allowed farmers to tap their trees for a longer period of time.

Last year, Canada's "OPEC of maple syrup" announced it was releasing roughly half its strategic reserves – to the tune of 50 million pounds of maple syrup – due to a worldwide shortage of the traditional waffle and pancake topping.

The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers comprised of some 11,000 Canadian maple syrup producers controls roughly 70% of the world's maple syrup supply, and its stranglehold on the market has been "compared to the Organization of the Petroleum Countries' grip on oil" according to The New York Post.

During the exodus of workers from their offices to their homes, the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers said they were hit with a surge in demand due to more folks cooking at home amid the pandemic, coupled with a 24% year-over-year drop in production due to warmer temperatures during spring along with a shorter season.
 