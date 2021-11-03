Canadian snowbirds set to return to Arizona as border reopens

Snowbirds driving in from Canada, as well as tourists in cars or on foot from Mexico, are expected to take advantage of the land border reopening next week, but that's only if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Both the northern and southern land borders for the United States are set to open back up next week to vaccinated tourists coming in.

Arizona went from a million Canadian tourists to just a quarter of that from 2019 to 2020, thanks to COVID-19. The land border reopening is a welcome sight for many coming here for work, or for some R&R.

Canadian tourism contributes about $2 billion to the state’s economy, according to the office of tourism numbers. But that number was way down with non-essential travel being closed.

Officials with Customs and Border Protection are making preparations in Nogales for the influx of travelers.

This move will end a 19-month closure which started at the peak of the pandemic in March of 2020

"We're looking for proof, whether it be a physical card, photo of a card," said CBP Port Director in Nogales, Michael Humphries.

Snowbirds are expected to flock into Arizona from Canada.

Bob Jess, who is from Calgary, has been splitting time between Canada's Alberta province and Gold Canyon since 2007.

"I get to go up to Pinetop and go fishing, Payson and go fishing. I got my mountain bike and my rollerblades. It's a very nice way to spend the winter," said Jess.

This time was different. Bob and his wife typically make the drive to their winter home, but haven't been able to for the past two years.

"You can fly back and forth. You can send your vehicle on a truck. Somebody here hasn't really woken up and smelled the coffee, in both countries," said Jess.

Canadian part-timers spend a lot of time and money in Arizona, and the border reopening is also some people's escape from harsh northern winters. Border towns to the south could use the foot traffic and business, and Arizona's economy could use the roughly $1 billion of spending that Canadian tourists account for.

Arizona's border tourism is usually a big moneymaker for the state. Not only directly from our southern border, but Canadians make up a huge portion of the tourism money the state saw pre-pandemic.

Related Story

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app