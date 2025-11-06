Canceled flights spur frustration; travelers suggest Mesa Gateway

The Brief The FAA is implementing a 10% reduction in flights at 40 high-traffic airports, including Phoenix Sky Harbor, due to safety concerns. This comes as Sky Harbor already faces hundreds of delays and cancellations ahead of the change beginning Nov. 7. In contrast to the major issues at Sky Harbor, travelers at Mesa Gateway Airport reported smooth and easy travel, leading many to suggest the choice between the two airports for upcoming holiday travel will be easy.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) outlined actions to maintain safety in the skies, including a plan to reduce 10% of flights at 40 high-traffic airports across the country, a list that includes Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

As the flight reduction starts Friday, the airport is already experiencing severe issues. Delays and cancellations were abundant Wednesday and Thursday nights at Sky Harbor, which is set to see fewer flights.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said a 4% reduction in operations will take effect Friday, Nov. 7, ramping up to 10% by Nov. 14.

Travelers expressed frustration over the situation, with one stating it was "really frustrating, especially for common people."

Another traveler said it was "definitely not a pleasant feeling, but I think in this situation we’re kind of understanding of that."

Sky Harbor's website showed more than a hundred delays and cancellations on Nov. 6.

Different Story in Mesa:

In contrast, travelers at Mesa Gateway Airport, located about 45 minutes across the Valley from Sky Harbor, reported a smooth experience.

"Much, much better. We love flying out of here," one traveler said of Mesa Gateway, where others described their experience as "quiet and calm and quiet. It's easy."

One traveler admitted to being nervous because they arrived early "because of the news," but added, "We always fly into Mesa."

With holiday travel approaching, many travelers said the choice of where to fly is becoming easier.