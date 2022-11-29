Car crashes into Phoenix fast-food restaurant; 2 people hospitalized

Two people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Phoenix fast-food restaurant on Nov. 29.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, with one car that had crashed into the building.

The woman behind the wheel of the car that crashed into the restaurant was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The female driver of the second vehicle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Phoenix Police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Roads in the area are open.

