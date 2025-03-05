Car crashes into north Phoenix school: FD

The Brief Phoenix Fire officials said a man drove his vehicle into a school on Wednesday morning. The incident happened near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road. No injuries were reported.



Phoenix Police officials say a man has been taken to the hospital following a crash at a school in north Phoenix.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the crash happened in the area of 21st Avenue and Cactus Road. The driver, identified as an adult male, drove into a school in the area.

"This collision may have been a result of the man having a medical incident while driving," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported, and the school was empty at the time of the crash. The driver, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Area where the crash happened