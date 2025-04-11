Car crushed underneath semi-truck on I-10

The Brief A car was crushed underneath the back of a semi-truck on April 11 along Interstate 10 in Tonopah. The westbound lanes are back open near Wintersburg Road. One person was pulled from the car.



A crash involving a car and semi-truck temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 10 on Friday morning west of Phoenix.

What we know:

The crash happened on April 11 in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Wintersburg Road in Tonopah.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person was pulled from the vehicle.

The westbound lanes are back open.

What we don't know:

The condition of the person who was pulled from the car is unknown. DPS did not release any details on what caused the crash.

Map of where the crash happened