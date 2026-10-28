Car plunges into West Valley pond; AZ mother allegedly stabbed by her fiancé l Morning News Brief

From the Pentagon's grid plan, to a Surprise pond rescue, and a Valley mother's story of survival, here are your top stories for October 28, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. "He was trying to end my life"
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A Glendale mother of two is recovering after she says her fiancé stabbed her in the neck and face with scissors a month before their wedding.
2. The Pentagon's 90-day plan if U.S. power grids go dark
3. Driver rescued after crashing into pond
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A car ended up in a Surprise pond on Tuesday night after reportedly swerving. Officers pulled the driver to safety, while a passenger escaped immediately. Impairment is suspected, the department says.
4. Midterm elections: Trump campaigns in Texas Senate race
5. Arrests made in West Valley child abuse investigation
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Police in Goodyear arrested two suspects following a two-month child abuse probe that began when school staff reported a child suffering from severe malnutrition and physical trauma.