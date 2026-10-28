Car plunges into West Valley pond; AZ mother allegedly stabbed by her fiancé l Morning News Brief

From the Pentagon's grid plan, to a Surprise pond rescue, and a Valley mother's story of survival, here are your top stories for October 28, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. "He was trying to end my life"

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2. The Pentagon's 90-day plan if U.S. power grids go dark

3. Driver rescued after crashing into pond

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4. Midterm elections: Trump campaigns in Texas Senate race

5. Arrests made in West Valley child abuse investigation