Car recovered after deadly cliff dive; 2 Arizonans killed in Mexico armed attack: this week's top stories

By
Updated  September 1, 2024 4:05pm MST
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

AZ residents killed in Mexico; hit-and-run crash | Crime Files

From a woman's car being recovered in Yavapai County after a deadly dive off a cliff, to Arizonans being killed in a Mexico armed attack, here are this week's top stories.

1. Victim's car recovered after deadly crash down Yavapai County embankment

Featured

Victim's car recovered after deadly crash down Yavapai County embankment
article

Victim's car recovered after deadly crash down Yavapai County embankment

There are new developments in the investigation into the death of the 39-year-old woman who died after her SUV plummeted a thousand feet off a mountain in Yavapai County.

2. Two Arizona residents killed in armed attack on dangerous Mexican highway near southern border

Featured

Two Arizona residents killed in armed attack on dangerous Mexican highway near southern border
article

Two Arizona residents killed in armed attack on dangerous Mexican highway near southern border

An investigation is underway after two Arizona women were found shot to death in an overturned vehicle on a dangerous stretch of highway in northern Mexico.

3. Brenna Swindell, daughter of former MLB pitcher, found in Oregon; ex-boyfriend arrested

Featured

Brenna Swindell, daughter of former MLB pitcher, found in Oregon; ex-boyfriend arrested
article

Brenna Swindell, daughter of former MLB pitcher, found in Oregon; ex-boyfriend arrested

Brenna Swindell, the daughter of former Longhorns and MLB pitcher Greg Swindell, was located in Oregon after she went missing on August 22.

4. Chenoa Nickerson: Gilbert woman's body found days after being swept away by Havasu Creek flooding 

Featured

Chenoa Nickerson: Gilbert woman's body found days after being swept away by Havasu Creek flooding
article

Chenoa Nickerson: Gilbert woman's body found days after being swept away by Havasu Creek flooding

The body of missing hiker and Gilbert woman, Chenoa Nickerson, was found following flash flooding that took over Havasu Creek.

5. 1 dead, 2 injured in fiery I-10 crash involving semi-truck and Corvette

Featured

1 dead, 2 injured in fiery I-10 crash involving semi-truck and Corvette
article

1 dead, 2 injured in fiery I-10 crash involving semi-truck and Corvette

One person is dead and two others are hurt following a fiery crash on I-10 near Dysart Road in the west Valley involving a semi-truck and a Corvette.

6. Chain reaction crash: 1 dead after car crushed under semi-truck in Phoenix

Featured

Chain reaction crash: 1 dead after car crushed under semi-truck in Phoenix
article

Chain reaction crash: 1 dead after car crushed under semi-truck in Phoenix

One person is dead after a car was crushed under a semi-truck near 12th Street and Indian School Road.

7. Wells Fargo employee found dead days after clocking into Tempe office

Featured

Wells Fargo employee found dead days after clocking into Tempe office
article

Wells Fargo employee found dead days after clocking into Tempe office

A 60-year-old woman was found dead days after clocking into work at a Wells Fargo office in Tempe near Priest Drive and Washington Street.

8. Surprise boy facing weeks of recovery following hit-and-run crash

Featured

Surprise boy facing weeks of recovery following hit-and-run crash
article

Surprise boy facing weeks of recovery following hit-and-run crash

A boy in Surprise is facing a four-to-six-week recovery period, after a hit-and-run crash on Friday evening left his with various injuries.

9. Mom claims cracking baby's back was an accident

Featured

Phoenix mother arrested in infant daughter's 'back-cracking' death
article

Phoenix mother arrested in infant daughter's 'back-cracking' death

A Phoenix mother is accused of murder and child abuse in the death of her newborn daughter.

10. 4 dead in Tempe mobile home fire, including 2 kids

Kids, father and grandmother die in fire l FOX 10 Talks

Ron Hoon discusses the latest local and national headlines. A candlelight vigil was held for four family members who died in a Tempe mobile home fire.