Car recovered after deadly cliff dive; 2 Arizonans killed in Mexico armed attack: this week's top stories

From a woman's car being recovered in Yavapai County after a deadly dive off a cliff, to Arizonans being killed in a Mexico armed attack, here are this week's top stories.

1. Victim's car recovered after deadly crash down Yavapai County embankment

2. Two Arizona residents killed in armed attack on dangerous Mexican highway near southern border

3. Brenna Swindell, daughter of former MLB pitcher, found in Oregon; ex-boyfriend arrested

4. Chenoa Nickerson: Gilbert woman's body found days after being swept away by Havasu Creek flooding

5. 1 dead, 2 injured in fiery I-10 crash involving semi-truck and Corvette

6. Chain reaction crash: 1 dead after car crushed under semi-truck in Phoenix

7. Wells Fargo employee found dead days after clocking into Tempe office

8. Surprise boy facing weeks of recovery following hit-and-run crash

9. Mom claims cracking baby's back was an accident

10. 4 dead in Tempe mobile home fire, including 2 kids