Cardinals Caravan: Where fans across Arizona can meet players, cheerleaders and the mascot

The Arizona Cardinals are hitting the road this week and next week to meet with fans outside the Phoenix metropolitan area, including Kingman, Sedona, Tucson and more.

Players, cheerleaders, and the mascot Big Red will visit six Arizona cities: Kingman, Lake Havasu, Sedona, Flagstaff, Safford and Tucson.

The caravan is meant for the organization to meet and connect with local fans and participate in community activities. There will be photo opportunities, autograph signings, giveaways and more, according to a Cardinals news release.

"Kids will have the opportunity to participate in drills and test their football skills at interactive stations," officials said.

Here is their current schedule:

Thursday, March 24 - Kingman

Former tight end Ben Patrick will visit St. Vincent de Paul (218 E. Beale St) for a community event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meet and greet at Centennial Park (3333 Harrison St) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, March 25 - Lake Havasu

Community event at Nautilus Elementary School (1425 Patrician Drive) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Linebacker Markus Golden will join for a meet and greet at London Bridge Beach (1340 McCulloch Blvd) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 31 - Sedona

Meet and greet at Posse Ground Park (525 Posse Ground Road) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Details TBA

Friday, April 1 - Flagstaff

Meet and greet at Thorpe Park (191 N Thorpe Rd) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Details TBA

Safford and Tucson - TBA

Latest info: azcardinals.com/community/cardinals-caravans

