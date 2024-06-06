Carport fire in Phoenix spreads to two neighboring homes

Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale battled a double house fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Cactus Road on June 6.

Phoenix Fire says the fire appears to have started in the carport of the first home before it spread to the second.

Firefighters made sure to clear the homes of any residents.

One of the homeowners was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. The homeowner is stable at the hospital.

"There are no firefighter injuries and investigators are on the scene to determine a cause. The Community Assistance Program is en route to assist with the needs of both families," Capt. Keller said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the fire broke out: