CCSO: 18-year-old accused of sexual assault barricaded inside Kachina Village home

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say a man who is accused of sexual assault is barricaded inside a home in an area south of Flagstaff.

According to a statement, deputies have been at the scene, located in the Kachina Village area, since around 1:16 p.m. Thursday. The suspect in the barricade situation is identified as an 18-year-old Native American male named Jason Gonnie.

Officials with CCSO say an apparent victim, along with two children, made it out of the house, but deputies on scene are still trying to confirm in Gonnie is still inside the home. No contact has been made with Gonnie.