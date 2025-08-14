CCSO working to identify remains that were found in 1980

article

The Brief Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say they need help in identifying remains found north of Williams in 1980. Investigators say analysis suggests the remains were those of an adult male, between the ages of 30 and 60, and was of Hispanic or indigenous Central American origin.



Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced on Aug. 14 that they are asking for the public's help in identifying human remains that were found around a quarter of a century ago.

What we know:

According to a statement, the remains were found somewhere north of Williams.

"The remains were skeletonized when discovered, but no additional information is available," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say analysis suggests the remains were those of an adult male, between the ages of 30 and 60, and was of Hispanic or indigenous Central American origin.

"Facial reconstruction indicates he had an overbite," investigators wrote. "Height, weight, clothing, and other identifying details are unknown."

What you can do:

If you have any information on the person's identity, you are asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at (928) 774-4523.