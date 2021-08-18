Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 PM MST, Coconino County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:39 AM MST until WED 1:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:26 AM MST until WED 1:30 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:48 AM MST until WED 12:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:55 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:44 AM MST until WED 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

CDC COVID-19 map shows most of US under high community transmission

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The majority of the U.S. was under a high level of COVID-19 community transmission according to the latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The latest map on their site - most of which was colored red - shows data from between Tuesday, August 10 and Monday, August 16.

COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS: A LOOK AT WHAT'S KNOWN 

COVIDCommunityTransmissionMap

CDC COVID-19 map shows most of US under high community transmission

According to the data online, 84.47% of U.S. counties are at a high level of community remission. Much of Nebraska is still shaded blue – representing a low level of community transmission.

U.S. health officials are expected to recommend a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for all fully vaccinated Americans eight months after they received their second shot.

COVID-19 boosters now available for some with compromised immune systems

As soon as tomorrow, federal health officials are expected to recommend that most Americans get a COVID-19 booster shot and already people with compromised immune systems have started getting their third shot.