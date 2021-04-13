Expand / Collapse search
CDC investigating death possibly connected to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By Brittany De Lea
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
News
FOX News

U.S. officials recommend ‘pause’ of J&J vaccine

In a joint statement, the CDC and the FDA said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

The death of a woman who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is under investigation by federal health authorities as part of a broader probe into potential "adverse side effects" from the vaccine.

RELATED: US recommends 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine to investigate rare clotting reports

Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator Danny Avula released a statement on Tuesday that confirmed the March death is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over a potential link to the vaccine.

80817ac3-Johnson-and-Johnson-vaccine.jpg

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Federal health agencies on Tuesday called for a pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to dig deeper into reports from six women between the ages of 18 and 48 who said they fell ill with a "a rare and severe type of blood clot" – as described by the CDC – within two weeks of receiving the vaccine. Only one woman has died so far.

Nearly 7 million doses of the vaccine were administered in the U.S.

The CDC is set to convene a meeting on Wednesday to review the cases.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson acknowledged that the health and safety of people who use its products is its number one priority.