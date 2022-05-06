CDC warns of mysterious hepatitis outbreak across U.S.

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
13
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
High Wind Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

CDC warns of mysterious hepatitis outbreak across U.S.

By Lissette Nunez
Published 
Health
FOX 5 NY

CDC investigating mysterious hepatitis outbreak

The CDC is sounding the alarm about a mysterious and deadly outbreak of hepatitis among children that has been found in 24 states, including New York.

On Friday, the CDC put out a call to doctors to be on the lookout for even more cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis or inflammation of the liver.

The CDC is investigating 109 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children across twenty-four states in the U.S., including New York.  

Although the cases are extremely rare, doctors say parents need to keep a close eye on their children.

"That's highly unusual. That is not something we see. Children do get acute hepatitis, but not to this severity," says Dr. David Bernstein, the Chief of Hepatology at Northwell Health.

Dr. Bernstein says the average age of children with this rare form of hepatitis is 2 years old. The CDC says the cases may be linked to a worldwide outbreak.

More than 90 percent of children who’ve had this rare hepatitis needed to be hospitalized. 14 percent of children needed transplants, and 5 children have died. 

Earlier in the year the CDC alerted doctors about a cluster of pediatric case in Alabama. Doctors are now working together to determine the cause. 

"It seems like but it’s not definitive that there is an association with a virus called adenovirus. It’s very common. It often causes the common cold and gastro-intestinal illness," says Dr. Suraj Saggar, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Bernstein said the kind of symptoms parents should look out for in their children include their eyes or skin turning yellow or their skin turns yellow. If this happens, parents should take their children right to the doctor. 

"And doctors need to be aware that this could be severe. And we usually don’t draw blood in children, but here you really need to keep a handle on this," says Dr. Bernstein. 

Doctors don’t believe there is a correlation between this rare form of hepatitis and COVID-19.