Central Florida attractions help parents entertain kids at home

The kids are home for at least another month and entertainment options are slim. Luckily for parents, some area attractions are coming to the rescue.

“When you’re expecting them to be in school, you don’t just want every day to be play day, you want some education in their too,” said Dee Maynard, Manager of Private Education Programs, Kennedy Space Visitor’s Center.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex is stepping up to offer parents some help. They have launched science lessons on Facebook. Maynard said that they are "giving lessons on rocketry, from the Saturn 5 Center, we’re teaching people how to make rockets at home from recycled materials that are probably lying around the house."

Parents also have access to activity sheets and experiments.

MORE NEWS: Positive coronavirus cases jump over 400 in Florida, 9th death reported by health officials

“What we’re offering is educational but it’s also fun,” said Maynard.

Advertisement

Disney also offering online resources for parents. With Imagineering In a Box, kids can learn how to build their own world, attractions, and characters.

“I’m hoping they have as much fun participating in this as my education as my staff is having creating and delivering the lessons,” said Maynard.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live